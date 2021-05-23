World Market Outdoor Sale: Up to 25% off

New
World Market · 58 mins ago
up to 25% off
Save on a wide range of patio furniture, umbrellas, dinnerware, grilling accessories, and more. Shop Now at World Market
- Pictured is the Natural Eucalyptus Zaragoza Outdoor Bench for $374.99 ($125 off)
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
Lowe's · 3 days ago
Patio Furniture at Lowe's
up to $700 off
free shipping
Save on conversation sets, pillows and cushions, chairs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the International Home Atlantic Set 2-Piece Set for $1124.99 ($375 off).
Sierra · 1 mo ago
Sierra Backyard Savings
up to 83% off
free shipping w/ $75
Spruce up your outdoor space with over 150 items marked as much as 83% off. Shop Now at Sierra
- Shipping starts at $5.95, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC".
- Pictured is the Uma 16" Metal Enamel Planter for $24.99. It's a savings of $15.
Amazon · 1 day ago
Hanover 13x10-Ft. Aluminum Pergola w/ Adjustable Canopy
$649 $899
free shipping
It's $50 under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- full-feet anchor kits
- adjustable polyester canopy w/ easy-slide rings
- Model: HANPERG13X10
Home Depot · 3 days ago
Westin Outdoor Kaison 4-Piece Wicker Patio Sectional Sofa Set w/ Storage Ottoman
$499 $1,200
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In Gray, and Navy is only a buck more.
- Includes two armchairs, a sofa, and coffee table
World Market · 1 mo ago
Esschert Design 5L Glass Bottle Terrarium Starter Set w/ Tools
$30 $60
pickup only
That's the lowest price we could find by $26 and a great way to bring the outdoors inside your home. Buy Now at World Market
- It's available for pickup only; stock is limited by ZIP.
- Includes glass terrarium bottle, funnel, activated carbon and telescoping rake and spade
