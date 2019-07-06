New
World Market · 37 mins ago
up to 60% off + extra 10% off
free shipping w/ $75
World Market takes up to 60% off clearance indoor furniture. Plus coupon code "HAPPYJULY4" cuts an extra 10% off. Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the shipping fees, which start at $8.95, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Sectional Sofas at Home Depot: Up to 30% off
up to 30% off
Home Depot takes up to 30% off a selection of sectional sofas. Shipping starts at $55, although select items qualify for free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Shop Now
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set
$273 $1,300
$15 scheduled delivery
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set for $389.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $272.99. With $15 for scheduled delivery, that's $1,027 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- steel frames
- poly-foam filling
- 2 chairs measuring 31.7" x 26.6" x 33.5" each
- loveseat measuring 30.3" x 31.9" x 49"
- table measuring 18.12" x 24.03" x 39.99"
Wayfair · 14 hrs ago
Whitmor 3-Drawer Storage Chest
$50 $70
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Whitmor 3-Drawer Storage Chest in Grey for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- viewable windows
- magnetic lift-up front
- measures 33.5" x 17.5" x 15"
Walmart · 13 hrs ago
Ozark Trail Folding Armchair 2-Pack
$10 $19
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Folding Armchair 2-Pack in Grey for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Features
- includes cup holders and carry bag
New
World Market · 2 hrs ago
World Market Natural Linen Paige Upholstered Dining Bench
$135 $300
free shipping
World Market offers the World Market Natural Linen Paige Upholstered Dining Bench for $149.99. Coupon code "HAPPYJULY4" cuts it to $134.99. With free shipping, that's a total savings of $165. Buy Now
Features
- measures 48" x 18" x 19"
New
World Market · 2 hrs ago
World Market Round Wood Zarah Pub Table
$126 $350
$25 shipping
World Market offers the World Market Round Wood Zarah Pub Table for $139.99. Coupon code "HAPPYJULY4" cuts it to $125.99. With $25 oversized shipping fee, that's a total savings of $224 and the lowest price we could find. (Free in-store pickup may be available in select ZIPs.) Buy Now
Features
- it measures 40" x 42" x 38.1"
Sign In or Register