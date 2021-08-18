Workstream by Monoprice Triple Motor Height-Adjustable Sit-Stand Corner Desk Frame for $245

Save a total of $255 of list by applying coupon code "GET30". Buy Now at Monoprice
- Available in Black or White at this price.
- See product page for compatible desktops.
- adjustable frame
- programmable memory settings
- 23.6" to 49.2" surface height adjustment
- 265-lb. capacity
Apply coupon code "GET30" for a $153 savings with free shipping. Buy Now at Monoprice
- adjustable desktop height from 29.5" to 45.3"
Apply coupon code "GET30" for a savings of $167, factoring in the additional $72 savings from the free shipping. Buy Now at Monoprice
- electric height adjustment from 25.2" to 51.2"
- 3 memory presets
- Model: 36079
Apply code "50DEAL" to save $112 off the list price. Buy Now at Aukey
- RGB lighting
- up to 330-lbs. load-bearing capacity
- headphone hook
- cup holder
Apply coupon code "40OUI6KA" for a savings of $128. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Walnut.
- Sold by Linsy Home via Amazon.
- 2 memory presets
- measures 55" x 34"
- 176-lbs. weight capacity
- height adjustable from 27" to 45"
- Model: LS260V5-A
That's the best price we've seen at $5 under our mention from last week, and a current low by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White.
- adjustable height
- 4 locking wheels
- Model: SDROLL-WHT
Clip the coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "15VKHYER" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Black.
- Sold by Verona Sky via Amazon.
- 51x19x30"
- metal frame
Shop discounts on weatherproof hard cases, luggage, and camping gear. Plus, thanks to the free shipping, that is an additional savings of at least $3. Shop Now at Monoprice
- These items quality for free shipping (you man need to select Monoprice Saver shipping at checkout).
- Pictured is the Pure Outdoor by Monoprice Stackable Rotomolded Weatherproof Case for $119.99 ($80 off list).
Apply coupon code "GET30" for additional savings on desks, monitor mounts, surge protectors, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Workstream by Workstream by Monoprice WFH Single Motor Sit-Stand Desk with Top in Black for $186 after coupon ($94 off).
Shop and save on power adapters, USB hubs, cables, and more. Plus, take an extra 20% off with coupon code "EXTRA20ME". Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this sale ship free, and most of the rest bag free shipping on orders of $39 or more; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
- Pictured is the Monoprice Mobile Series USB-C to 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub Adapter for $10.07 after code (a low by $3).
Save on a variety of items including audio equipment, cell phone accessories, networking cables, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this selection ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
Save $6 by applying coupon code "GET30", and thanks to the free shipping (an additional $3 discount), that's a total savings of $9. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Free Monoprice Saver shipping applies (you may need to select this at checkout).
- 1080p at 30-fps
- built-in mic
- 4.9-foot USB cable
- plug-and-play
- tripod mount
- Model: 43015
Apply coupon code "GET30" to get this deal. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Plus, the code also unlocks free shipping, saving a further $11.99. Buy Now at Monoprice
- resists tearing
- measures 21.7" x 36.2"
Apply coupon code "GET30" for the best price we could find by at least $40, outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Available in Black at this price.
- for Monoprice electric motorized & manual crank sit‑stand desk frames
- Model: 33085
Apply coupon code "GET30" to get this for the best price we could find by $5 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 3 angle settings
- folds flat when not in use
- fits laptops with up to 15" screens
- Model: 33813
Sign In or Register