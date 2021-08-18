Workstream by Monoprice Triple Motor Height-Adjustable Sit-Stand Corner Desk Frame for $245
New
Monoprice · 36 mins ago
Workstream by Monoprice Triple Motor Height-Adjustable Sit-Stand Corner Desk Frame
$245 $350
free shipping

Save a total of $255 of list by applying coupon code "GET30". Buy Now at Monoprice

Tips
  • Available in Black or White at this price.
  • See product page for compatible desktops.
Features
  • adjustable frame
  • programmable memory settings
  • 23.6" to 49.2" surface height adjustment
  • 265-lb. capacity
Related
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "GET30"
  • Expires 8/21/2021
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Computer Desks Monoprice Workstream
Staff Pick Mac Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register