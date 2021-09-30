Save on over two dozen sit-stand desks and accessories that allow you spend less time sitting and more time producing. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Workstream by Monoprice Single Motor Sit-Stand Pedestal Laptop Desk pictured for $160 ($40 off).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's $25 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by at least $3.) Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available at this price in White.
- adjustable height
- 4 locking wheels
- Model: SDROLL-WHT
Costway drops discounts on over 75 fitness and office items. Apply the coupon codes noted on the product pages to get these deals. Shop Now at Costway
Apply coupon code "50DEAL" for a savings of $80. Buy Now at Aukey
- 45" x 23.6"
- PVC surface
- steel frame
- 330-lb. max capacity
- RGB lighting
Apply coupon code "9MFP6UAJ" for a savings of $59. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Maidesite Desk via Amazon.
- Industrial-grade steel frame combined with a solid desktop allows for a 176 lbs weight capacity
- Three different heights
- Fully motorized lift from 24" to 50"
- Digital display screen
Shop computer cables as low as $1, kitchen items from $7, lighting starting at $10, speakers beginning at $22, and much more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Many items receive free shipping, and most orders of $39 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $2.99.
Save on networking cables, wall mounts, pro audio, as well as home, outdoor, and hobby items in this sale. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Many items receive free shipping, and most orders of $39 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $2.99.
Shop a selection of guitars and accessories. Prices start at $6.29. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Idyllwild by Monoprice Classical Nylon-String Guitar for $55.99 ($14 off).
That's $14 under what you would pay at the eBay storefront, and $28 under the Amazon price for a Hario Skerton brand version that could practically be it's twin. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Orders over $39 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $3.99.
- dishwasher safe
- adjustable grinding
- Model: CG-002
Sign In or Register