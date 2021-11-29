It's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- This is the frame only; it does not include a desk top.
- Electric sit‑stand desk with easy controls
- Set your perfect desk height anywhere between 28.0" ~ 47.5"
- Lift and lower loads up to 154 pounds with the press of a button
- Recommended for desktops from 33" ~ 63" wide
- Made with quality powder‑coated steel components
-
Expires in 5 hr
Published 20 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's a low by $15 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 38.4" x 28.6" x 15.55"
- Model: 15111EXBKBR
Save $130 off the list price. Buy Now at flexispot.com
- four programmable height presets
- 48" x 24" desktop
That's $50 off list and tied with our October mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable height
- 4 locking wheels
- Model: SDROLL-WHT
Save on hundreds of models, from portable laptop carts to powered adjustable desks. Shop Now at Staples
- Filter by "Desks" on the left hand side of the page to see these items.
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Union & Scale Essentials 48" Powered Writing Desk for $169.99 (low by $46).
Save on amplifiers, cables, speakers, keyboards, TV mounts, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Monoprice 50W Bluetooth Stereo Hybrid Tube Amplifier for $144.99 ($35 off).
Save on headphones, speakers, 3D printers, toys, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
Shop discounted Bluetooth headphones, tube amplifiers, Bluetooth speakers, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Monoprice 25-Watt Stereo Hybrid Tube Amplifier for $109.99 ($40 off).
Shop a selection of discounted adapters from $4.99. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Monoprice USB Type-C to 4K DisplayPort, HDMI, and Single-Link DVI-D Passive Adapter for $19.99 (low by $7).
Sign In or Register