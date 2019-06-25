New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$29 $47
free shipping
Workshop Wet/Dry Vacs via Rakuten offers its Workshop 2.5-Gallon 2 Peak HP Portable Wet/Dry Vac for $35.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $28.79. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Features
- 4-foot hose, 10-foot power cord
- utility nozzle & car nozzle, with onboard storage
Details
Comments
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum
$11 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Allydrew via Amazon offers the Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum in Pig for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in Cow for a buck more.
- Two AA batteries are required but not included.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Womow 2-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$107 $180
free shipping
Womow via Amazon offers the Womow 2-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $179.98. Clip the $10 off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "BT3KCY3Q" at checkout to drop the price to $106.99. With free shipping, that's $73 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 300W brushless motor
- rechargeable li-ion battery
- coverts to a portable handheld vacuum
- LED front lights
- Model: W9
Amazon · 1 day ago
Sweager Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$28 $46
free shipping
Sweager via Amazon offers its Sweager Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $45.99. Coupon code "Q8XB79AK" cuts the price to $27.59. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last week, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 12-volt, 120-watt turbine motor
- cyclonic suction
- LED light
- stainless steel HEPA filter
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Modd i360Move Robot Vacuum Cleaner
$149 $249
free shipping
Cecibon Inc via Amazon offers the Modd i360Move Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $249. Coupon code "40STHAUZ" drops the price to $149.40. With free shipping, that's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- infrared sensor
- works on hard floor and carpet
- smart recharging function
- remote control
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Black + Decker AirSwivel Upright Vacuum
$39 $70
free shipping
Amazon offers the Black + Decker AirSwivel Lightweight Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $39.99. Choose No-Rush Shipping to drop it to $39.28. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same price via its in-store pickup discount
Features
- 170° swivel steering
- 2-in-1 crevice tool
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit
$99
free shipping
Amazon offers the Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit in Blue for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Tips
- several other retailers match this price
Features
- 2-amp battery
- extension attachment
- floor nozzle
- crevice nozzle
- filter cloth vacuum filter
- Model: XLC02R1B
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Refurb Dyson V6 Trigger Max Handheld Vacuum
$88
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 Trigger Max Handheld Vacuum in Blue for $109.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $87.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $37 less than what you'd pay for it new.) Buy Now
Tips
- 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
- up to 20 minutes of run-time per charge
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
$152 $500
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers the Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum in Blue for $189.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $348 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less last week. Buy Now
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Home & Outdoor Items at Rakuten
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off home and outdoor items via coupon code "HOME20". Plus, most items qualify for free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 24. Shop Now
Tips
- A maximum discount of $40 applies
- The coupon can only be used once per account within a single transaction (You must be signed in to use it)
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Baulens 3-Piece Precision Tweezer Set
$2 $12
free shipping
Jambon via Amazon offers the Baulens 3-Piece Precision Tweezer Set for $11.97. Clip the 35% off on-page coupon and apply code "ERYS3W4Q" to drop the price to $1.79. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel
- flat, pointed, & slant design
- non-slip grip
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
