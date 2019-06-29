New
Walmart · 16 mins ago
$90 $130
free shipping
Walmart offers the Workpro Multi Purpose Workbench with Work Light for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $18. Buy Now
Features
- steel frame
- pegboard
- bottom shelf
- two pull-out drawers
- measures 47" x 24" x 62"
- Model: 3302
Details
Comments
-
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
