Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 25 mins ago
WorkPro 48" Multi Purpose Workbench with Work Light
$100 $135
free shipping

Papier-mâché, bird house building, model airplane making, wreath construction, toilet paper roll castle building, and soap carving; just a few things this workbench is well suited for. Even if your hobbies differ from those, this workbench is perfect for all types of DIY and hobbies, plus, it is the lowest price we could find by at least $18. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
Features
  • steel frame
  • 2 pull-out drawers
  • built-in power strip
  • pegboard back
  • Model: 3302
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Walmart WorkPro
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register