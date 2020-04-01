Open Offer in New Tab
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 42 mins ago
WorkPro 1000 Series Mesh Mid-Back Task Chair
$130 $250
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Tips
  • This item gets free next business day delivery.
Features
  • mesh back
  • cable control mechanism with seat slider
  • adjustable height and armrests
Popularity: 3/5
