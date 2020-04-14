Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Newly adjusting to working or studying from home? Check out a variety of bundles from Dell - including items like laptops or desktops, monitors, keyboards, and mice - to get your designated office space going. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
That's a great, stimulating way to keep kids' occupied for hours. Shop Now
Need help staying busy during self isolation? Save on a variety of clearance and open-box items that can help fill your time while saving some green. Shop Now at Best Buy
While at home, why not save on some tech essentials? Printers start at $39, office chairs at $100, and last-year's MacBooks at $900. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
As you're spending your newfound wealth of indoors time browsing NASA's vast repository of incredibly cool space photos, remember that you can choose two ways of looking at it.
1) This crisis is, on a cosmological scale, incredibly fleeting, and to borrow a phrase, "Life finds a way".
2) Self-isolation is actually our default state in the broader universe, and as popular science fiction author Cixin Liu describes in the afterword to his Supernova Era novel: "Staring into the endless darkness of the cosmos, humanity futilely grasps for a pair of nonexistent hands, but we have so far been unable to find any signs of other intelligent civilizations from our vantage point on a planet that's no more than a speck of dust in outer space."
Perhaps lean towards the first one. Shop Now
That's a savings of at least $274 on ten different builds.
Update: Prices now start around $617. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
That's a savings of $400. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
That's $31 off and the lowest price we could find Buy Now at Dell Technologies
That's $455 off and a strong price for a laptop with these specs. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
Sign In or Register