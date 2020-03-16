Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Woods Outdoor 7-Day Heavy-Duty Digital Plug-in Timer
$8 $23
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although most retailers charge at least $20. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon offers the same price.
  • Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 on shipping charge.
Features
  • 2 grounded outlets
  • weatherproof
  • digital timer, random setting, and countdown timer
  • smart self-charging
  • Model: 50015WD
