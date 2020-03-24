Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Woods 25-Foot Extension Cord Reel with 4 Outlets
$17
free shipping w/ $35

That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99; otherwise, pad your order to $35 or more to bag free shipping.
Features
  • 16 gauge, 3 pronged
  • 12-amp circuit breaker
  • up to 1500W power
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Extension Cords & Power Strips Walmart Woods
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
sparky_in_the_midwest
Strange that in-store pick up is not an option.
1 hr 11 min ago