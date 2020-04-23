Personalize your DealNews Experience
At a price low of $31, make your kid feel like they've their own mini playground while keeping them safe during these trying times. Buy Now at Walmart
Save $15 on this heavy fruit producer. Buy Now at Home Depot
That's a $7 savings. Buy Now at Home Depot
That's a savings of $8. Buy Now at Home Depot
Save $11 and brighten up your home space- these would even be great to liven up your work from home station! Buy Now at Home Depot
The weather's just improving and we're all spending more time at home, so there's no better sale to make the most of the situation. And with very strong savings too. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of perennials, trees, shrubs, bulbs, and more. Shop Now at Spring Hill Nurseries
You are spending more time at home, and now you can save while upgrading your outdoor spaces. Relax in a new gazebo, canopy, and more. Shop Now at Wayfair
That's an $11 savings and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
Take this opportunity to pick up DIY essentials at great prices. Shop Now at Walmart
Get outside! Get some fresh air! Get some vitamin D! Get this deal and save on a variety of backyard favorites like cornhole, badminton, ladder ball, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Vizio has become a trusted, low-cost brand of TV, so you're saving even more with this huge sale at Walmart. Shop Now at Walmart
Grab this household essential at a very popular price. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $13 off list and tied with last month's mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
Do some touching-up around the house at a $27 savings. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
Most all-purpose cleaner jugs of this size are around $13 to $15. (Shipping is free right now at Staples; the minimum spend for free shipping is usually $25.) Buy Now at Staples
