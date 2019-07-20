New
Macy's · 35 mins ago
Women's Swimwear at Macy's
50% off
free shipping w/ $48

Macy's takes 50% off a selection of women's swimwear. (Prices are as marked.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $48 or more to bag free shipping. (Free shipping usually requires a $99 purchase.) Deal ends July 20. Shop Now

Related
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/20/2019
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Swim Macy's
Women's Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register