Women's Swimwear at JCPenney: Up to 80% off

Take up to 80% off over 700 women's swim styles. Plus, coupon code "INSTYLE8" takes an extra 25% off orders under $75. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Pictured is the Decree Women's Floral One Piece Swimsuit for $7.49 after coupon ($43 off).
- Spend $75 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
Clip the 15% off coupon and apply code "FH72BTSW" to save at least $9. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black P pictured).
- Sold by Peddney via Amazon.
Apply coupon code "SAVOR" to save $35 off the list price. Buy Now at Lands' End
- In
Global Green orSalt Washed Pink.
- Red Nave Blue Colorblock falls to $9.58 via the same code.
- Shipping adds $9, or spend $99 for free shipping.
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code " JP4U8P4J" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several color (Black pictured).
- Sold by Langs via Amazon.
Apply code "75V8IHZC" to save $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Black and White-4 pictured).
- Sold by Wdirara via Amazon.
Take up to 60% off nearly 6,000 items. Plus, coupon code "INSTYLE8" takes an extra 25% off select items priced below $75, and 30% off select items priced above $75. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
Take up to half off bedding, decor, small appliances, and more. Plus, coupon code "INSTYLE8" takes an extra 25% off select items priced below $75 and an extra 30% off select items priced above $75. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Pictured is the Mohawk 20" x 34" Home Token Rectangular Indoor Rug for $9.99 after coupon code "INSTYLE8" ($10 off).
- Furniture & mattress delivery is free. Opt for store pickup where available on other goods to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
At 40% off, it's the lowest price we found by $8. Buy Now at JCPenney
- At this price in Game Royal.
- Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge, or spend $75 for free shipping.
- external, small-item pocket
- adjustable shoulder straps
- separate laptop sleeve
- padded back
- side pockets
- Model: BA5959
Save on socks from $5, kids' t-shirts from $6, underwear from $7, men's and women's t-shirts from $10, men's shorts from $10, men's jackets from $18, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Shipping adds $8.95 but orders of $75 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Champion Men's Colorblock Packable Lightweight Windbreaker for $17.99 (low by $10).
Sign In or Register