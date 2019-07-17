New
60% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 60% off a selection of women's swimsuits, with prices starting at $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders over $49 also bag free shipping.) Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Simply Slim Women's Gingham Check 2-Piece Swing Skirt Swimsuit Set
$22 $35
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Simply Slim Women's Gingham Check 2-Piece Swing Skirt Swimsuit Set in several colors (Turquoise pictured) for $24.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. (Orders over $35 unlock free shipping.) That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $21.99. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
New
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Tummy-Control Ruffled Swimsuit
$60 $120
free shipping
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Tummy-Control Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit in several colors (Indigo pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes 4 to 16.
Amazon · 2 days ago
Page One Men's Quick Dry Swim Trunks
$12 $26
free shipping
Popud via Amazon offers the Page One Men's Quick Dry Swim Trunks in several colors (Blue Flower pictured) for $25.99. Coupon code "5547SUZB" lowers the price to $11.70. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from XXS to 3XL
Amazon · 10 hrs ago
Leyang Unisex Quick-Dry Water Surf Shoes
from $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Leyang National Mall via Amazon offers its Leyang Unisex Quick-Dry Water Surf Shoes in several colors (Black2 pictured) with prices starting from $23.99. Coupon code "FD37IIPK" cuts that starting price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a savings of at least $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in men's sizes 4 to 13 and women's sizes 5.5 to 14
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
New
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 8 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
