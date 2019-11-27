Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on a selection of women's sweaters and sweatshirts. Choose from brands like Worthington, Liz Claiborne, St. John's Bay, and more. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's at least $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $22 off and a great price for such a sweater in general. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's a $50 savings. Buy Now at Macy's
That's a savings of $100 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Save on men's, women's, and kids' apparel, shoes, home items, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
The JCPenney 2019 Black Friday sale is now live online. In-store, you can start shopping on Thanksgiving at 2 pm through Saturday. You'll save up to 80% on a wide selection of clothing, shoes, jewelry, toys, and home items.
JCPenney will also offer a coupon giveaway in-store on Thanksgiving. These coupons will be handed out before doors open on Thursday, while supplies last, and will give $10, $100, or $500 off a purchase of $10, $100, or $500 or more respectively. Each store will have at least one $500 off coupon. Shop Now at JCPenney
Save on men's, women's, and kids' shoes, apparel, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
Prep for the upcoming winter and save up to 80% off a variety of puffer coat styles for adults' and kids. Shop Now at JCPenney
