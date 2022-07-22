Personalize your DealNews Experience
Alphabet Deal offers the Women's Sweat Shaper Top in Black or Nude for $19.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $16.99. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tanga offers a Men's Premium Active Athletic Elite Performance Shorts 4-Pack in assorted colors for $23.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops that to $22.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Eye Candy Women's Peached Side Caged Knit Shorts in several colors (Yellow pictured) for $4.50 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $3 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Quick Dry T-Shirt in several colors (Lake Blue pictured) with prices starting from $10.90. Coupon code "4UUW49G8" drops that to $7.08. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from last week, at least $4 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Zity via Amazon offers the Zity Men's Dry Fit Short-Sleeve Athletic T-Shirt in several colors (Lime Green pictured) from $15.90. Coupon code "SK98C8S9" cuts the starting price to $9.54. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Climalite Shorts in Grey for $15. In cart, that drops to $11.25. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's FreeLift Sport 1/4-Zip Top in Raw Khaki for $20. In cart, that price drops to $15. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11, although most sellers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
Shively Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Double Dry Compression T-Shirt in White for $7.50 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention, $19 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Post-Game Pants in Grey Heather for $18.99. In-cart, that drops to $14.24. With free shipping, that's about a buck under last month's mention, $31 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the AXE Body Spray 15-Pack for $39.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts that price to $33.99. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Flash Chicken via Amazon offers its Flash Chicken 48-Piece Minifigures Building Bricks for $36.99. Coupon code "UDZW27UM" drops the price to $12.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under our June mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: The price has dropped to $290.22. Buy Now
Rowood via Amazon offers its RoWood Magic Crash 3D Puzzle in four styles (Waterwheel Coaster pictured) with prices starting at $39.99. Coupon code "31LFY1QF" drops the starting price to $27.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, at least $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
