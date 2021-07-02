Women's Night Out Styles at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 89% off

Save on over 150 dresses, jumpsuits, and tops for your night out on the town or wherever else you care to go. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $8, but orders of $89 or more receive free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available and varies by ZIP code.)
- Pictured is the Sandra Darren Women's Floral Belted Sleeveless Dress for $33 ($37 off list).
-
Expires 7/5/2021
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's $59 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- In White/Blue
- Search "10770277" for Mixed-Print Nectarine.
It's $26 under list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- available in several colors (Fairisle pictured)
- opt for in-store pickup to avid the $8.95 shipping fee
- most sizes/styles are $4.50, but some are $6.
Save on thousands of dresses, women's sandals, and women's sneakers. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Scroll down a bit and click on the "Summer Styles Up to 70% Off" event to see this sale.
- Orders over $89 bag free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
This dress goes for at least $60 at other major retailers. Buy Now at Macy's
- available in Nectarine
Shop over 23,000 items including hair accessories from $2, slippers from $5, iPhone accessories from $6, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Save on a wide range of Frye women's belts, handbags, wallets, boots, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Frye Melissa Lanyard Crossbody Phone Wallet for $74.97. ($65 low)
- Shipping adds $7.95; orders of $89 or more ship for free.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on over 2,400 pairs from brands such as adidas, New Balance, Skechers, Ugg, Brooks, Lacoste, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured are the Trask Men's Alder Perforated Lace Up Sneakers for $49.97 (low by $68).
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Sign In or Register