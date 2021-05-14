Women's Dresses Flash Sale at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 84% off

Shop nearly 600 discounted styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the London Times Women's Swirly Scroll Printed Jersey Dress for $39.97 ($60 off).
- Orders of $89 or more ship free, or you can pay $7.95 for shipping. (It won't hurt our feelings either way.)
-
Expires 5/16/2021
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's a super low price for a Guess dress and a savings of $102. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Wine/Black.
That's a huge $74 off list and the second-lowest price we've seen for any Michael Kors dress in over a year. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to get free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Freshen up your closet with some maxis, midis, minis, and gowns from Calvin Klein, Vince Camuto, Valentino, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Max Studio Women's Patterned Ruffle Wrap Midi Dress for $34.97 ($93 off)
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free over $89.
That's around $150 off list, and about a buck less than the same third-party seller charges at other sites. Shop Now at Overstock.com
- Sold by BHFO via Overstock.com.
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Shop for the fathers in your life with sales of all kinds. Save up to 65% off outdoor living styles, up to 50% off watches, up to 60% off golf items, activewear from $15, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders $89 or more ship free.
Over 30,000 items are discounted including clothing, shoes, watches, handbags, and beauty items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Shop over 23,000 items including hair accessories from $2, slippers from $5, iPhone accessories from $6, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Sign In or Register