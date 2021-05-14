Women's Apparel Flash Sale at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 85% off

Spruce up your spring and summer wardrobe and save on designers including Nanette, Adrianna Papell, Pleione, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
- Pictured is the Nanette nanette lepore Women's Crochet Lace Ruffle Hem Dress for $27.73 ($121 off).
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on a variety of apparel with men's outerwear starting at $36, backpacks from $50, women's shoes from $45, and T-shirts from 15. Shop Now at The North Face
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6, and $14 under what you'd pay direct from Hanes. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Charcoal Heather and Denim Blue at this price.
Even if you pay shipping, that's still a $2 drop from our December mention. If you hit the free shipping threshold of $40, it's an even more excellent price for a 6-pack of Hanes men's briefs. Buy Now at Hanes
- In assorted colors.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $40 or more get free shipping.
Shop for the fathers in your life with sales of all kinds. Save up to 65% off outdoor living styles, up to 50% off watches, up to 60% off golf items, activewear from $15, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders $89 or more ship free.
Over 30,000 items are discounted including clothing, shoes, watches, handbags, and beauty items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Shop over 23,000 items including hair accessories from $2, slippers from $5, iPhone accessories from $6, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Shop over 1,300 discounted styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Porsamo Bleu Men's Dylan Miyota Watch for $132.97 ($742 off).
Sign In or Register