New
HSN · 1 hr ago
Wolfgang Puck 7-in-1 Immersion Blender with 12-Cup Food Processor
$62 $100
$8 shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at HSN

Tips
  • available in several colors (Red pictured)
Features
  • includes a recipe book
  • 5-cup beaker
  • 12-cup bowl
  • assortment of blades, discs, and other attachments
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances HSN Wolfgang Puck Appliances
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register