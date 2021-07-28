Woka Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk for $230

wokamall.com · 1 hr ago
$230 $370
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DN1" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at wokamall.com
Tips
- In several colors (White pictured).
- This item is backed with a 5-year warranty and liability insurance.
Features
- measures 48" x 24"
- dual motors
- 4 memory preset buttons
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Mind Reader 2-Tier Adjustable Sit and Stand Mobile Workstation Desk
$55 $80
free shipping
That's the best price we've seen at $5 under our mention from last week, and a current low by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In White.
Features
- adjustable height
- 4 locking wheels
- Model: SDROLL-WHT
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Flexispot Electric Adjustable Standing Desk
$200 $250
free shipping
Clip the extra $50 off on-page coupon for a total of $100 under list and the lowest price we found by $48. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- At this price in Deep Black.
- Sold by FlexiSpot via Amazon.
Features
- height adjusts from 28.6" to 48.2"
- work surface measures 48" x 24"
- 2 button controller
- 132-lb. capacity
Amazon · 2 wks ago
WDT Home Office Computer Desk
$97 $130
free shipping
It's $33 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Charcoal Wood.
- Usually ships soon, but may take up to a week to arrive.
Features
- adjustable foot pads
- can support up to 200-lbs.
- measures 48" L x 24" W x 30" H
- Model: deskshelf_48
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Sauder Manhattan Gate 59" L-Shaped Desk
$300 $375
pickup
Thanks to coupon code "BTCSAVE2021", that's $75 under Amazon's price, although most retailers charge $407 or more. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping charge.
- Available in Mystic Oak.
Features
- measures 55.5" x 58.8" x 42.5"
- storage drawer with metal runners and safety stops
- elevated shelf with cubbyhole storage
- concealed storage with flip-down panel on the back of the desk
- finished on all sides
- Model: 423446
