Wise Company offers a Wise Company Emergency Food Sample forwith. Add the item to your cart and checkout normally to receive the sample. (No payment information is required.) That's a savings of $2. The sample is a one-serving 69g pouch in generic packaging and the exact variety may differ from what's shown on the product page.Note: If you submit a request for a sample and do not purchase anything, a Wise Company representative will contact you by phone or email for verification before the sample can be shipped.