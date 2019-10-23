Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video
Wireless Prime 10" Touchscreen DVR with 4 1080p Wireless Cameras
$299 $499
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for this set by $200. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 1920 x 1080p video resolution at 25 FPS
  • includes 4 1080p bullet cameras with 1/2.7" CMOS image sensors
  • up to 33-foot night vision range
  • IP66 rating
  • 10" TFT LCD monitor
  • manual, scheduled, and PIR activated recording modes
  • supports SD cards up to 128GB and external HDDs up to 3TB
