New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Wireless Motion COB LED Light
$5 $12
free shipping

That's a buck under our February mention, $7 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
  • Today only
  • Order 3 or more for only $4.99 each
Features
  • includes magnets, adhesives, velcro and a screw hook
  • measures 4" x 2.5"
↑ less
Buy from That Daily Deal
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Lighting & Lamps That Daily Deal
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register