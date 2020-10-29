New
UntilGone · 52 mins ago
Wireless Modular Hexagonal LED Touch Light 6-Pack
$27 $30
free shipping

With coupon code "92676920", that's $23 under the lowest price we could find for similar lights elsewhere. (It's also $3 less than our June mention of a similar 5-pack.) Buy Now at UntilGone

  • touch sensor
  • expandable
  • remote control
  • Code "92676920"
  • Expires 10/29/2020
