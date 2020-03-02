Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
Wireless Hallway / Stair Motion Activated Path Light
$6 $20
free shipping

That's slightly less than last week's mention, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at 13 Deals

Features
  • 100-lumen output
  • auto shut-off
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Lighting & Lamps 13 Deals
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register