Ends Today
13 Deals · 13 hrs ago
Wireless Hallway / Stair Motion Activated Path Light
$5.49 $20
$1 shipping

It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals

↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 7 hr
    Published 13 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting 13 Deals
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
zeus423
They actually work pretty good, but make sure you have 3 AAA rechargeable batteries because the batteries go quickly if the light is in an active location.
7 hr 8 min ago