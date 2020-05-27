New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 47 mins ago
$7 $34
$1 shipping
That's $27 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 3 DPI settings: 800, 1600, and 2000
- 30ft operational distance
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Monitor, Keyboard, and Mouse Combos
from $132
free shipping
Four monitors to choose from and seven keyboards/mice to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
Zavvi · 1 wk ago
Ruckus 4-in-1 Pro Gaming Kit
$43 $83
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNFS" to bag free shipping on this bundle that's also $41 off list price. Buy Now at Zavvi
Features
- RGB LED wired gaming keyboard with 104 soft-cushioned keys
- wired mouse with optimized mouse sensor and 7 backlit LEDs
- headset with 40mm drivers and a noise-reducing boom mic
- mouse pad
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Nanming Wireless Mouse
$14 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "QWAE9GZO" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Nm-Cable via Amazon.
Features
- USB receiver
- 3 adjustable DPI levels
- contoured shape
- sweat-resistant
- requires 1 AA battery (not included)
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
Kain Aimo Gaming Mice at Amazon
up to 30% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on a range of five mice, with prices starting from $34.99. Shop Now at Amazon
13 Deals · 2 wks ago
13 Deals Sitewide Sale
up to 20% off $100
free shipping
Stock up and save on snacks, toys, tools, apparel, and more. Shop Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- 10% off orders of $25 via coupon code "BIG10"
- 15% off orders of $50 via coupon code "BIG15"
- 20% off orders of $100 via coupon code "BIG20"
- Most items ship for free.
13 Deals · 2 wks ago
Reebok Men's Drawstring Performance Shorts
$10 $30
free shipping
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- Color is selected at random.
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Wireless 360° Rotating Area Light 2-Pack
$9 $25
$1 shipping
Save at least $21 and be the all-seeing eye in your home with this twin pack. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- A motion-activated 2-pack is available for $4.99 more.
- Add 3 or more to bag free shipping.
Features
- includes batteries
- 2 magnetic bases
- high-powered COB LEDs with 2 brightness levels
- hook & loop tape
- high - 3 hour runtime, 27-foot lighting range
- low - 70 lumens, 9 hour runtime
- water and impact-resistant
Sign In or Register