$6 $34
$1 shipping
It's $28 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 3 DPI settings: 800, 1600, and 2000
- 30-foot wireless range
Details
Amazon · 4 days ago
Logitech M330 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse
$15 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $5 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This item is out of stock until August
2023 but can be ordered now at this price.
Features
- 33-foot wireless range
- rubber scroll wheel
- on/off switch and sleep mode
- advanced optical mouse tracking technology
- Model: M330
Amazon · 5 days ago
Logitech MK235 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo
$25 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $5 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes USB receiver and batteries
- 2.4GHz wireless connection
- adjustable keyboard height
- 33-foot wireless range
- low-profile keys
- Model: 920-007897
Amazon · 5 days ago
Mroco Mouse Pad 3-Pack
$9 $9.99
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 5% off coupon code to get each mouse pad for around $3 each. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Mroco LLC via Amazon.
Features
- anti-fray
- non-slip rubber base
- water resistant coating
- measures 8.5" x 11"
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Logitech M570 Laser Wireless Trackball
$29 $50
free shipping
That's a savings of $21 and the lowest price we could find (most retailers charge at least a buck more). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Requires 1 AA battery.
Features
- laser tracking technology
- adjustable cursor speed
- stowable USB receiver
- 2.4GHz RF wireless connectivity
- compatible with PC and Mac
- up to 30-foot wireless range
- on/off power saver button
- Model: 910-001799
That Daily Deal · 3 days ago
Vaughan Cable / Extension Cord Management Clamps 2-Pack
$4 $10
$1 shipping
That's $6 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Shipping adds $1.49, although orders of 6 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- built-in lanyard
- holds bundles up to 2" diameter
That Daily Deal · 3 days ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$6 $30
$1 shipping
It's $5 under what you would pay at Target. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Orders of 3 or more bag free shipping (a savings of $1.49).
Features
- uses high powered magnets to open and close door
- includes two 83" x 19.5" magna screen panels
