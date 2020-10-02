New
StackSocial · 59 mins ago
Wireless Charger Keychain for Apple Watch
$17
$2 shipping

That's a savings of $2. Buy Now at StackSocial

Features
  • four LED lights for charging status
  • magnetic center ring
  • built-in 950mAh battery
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN15"
  • Expires 10/2/2020
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Electronics StackSocial
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
RW
Bought it last time. Piece of junk, don't bother.
19 min ago