That Daily Deal · 16 mins ago
$8 $40
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Wireless Cell Charging Dash Pad for $7.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- requires a 12V port/cigarette lighter adapter (not included)
- for Qi-compatible phones
- non-skid silicone rubber platform
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Tonyhoney 5-Port USB Charging Station
$14 $29
free shipping
Tonyhoney via Amazon offers its Tonyhoney 5-Port USB Charging Station for $28.99. Coupon code "HA3WQTRE" drops that to $14.21. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- dividers for cell phones and tablets
- 1 USB Type-C port
- 1 USB 3.0 port
- 1 USB 2A port
- 2 USB 2A IC Smart Ports
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Hevanto Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charger
$9 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Hevanto via Amazon offers its Hevanto Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charger for $17.99. Coupon code "I56IHT23" cuts it to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in January. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with most Qi-enabled devices
- supports 7.5-watt and 10-watt charging
Amazon · 6 days ago
Aickar Fast Wireless Car Charger Mount
$14 $29
free shipping
Moock via Amazon offers the Aickar Fast Wireless Car Charger Mount for $28.96. Coupon code "OEX4WQB8" cuts it to $14.48. With free shipping, that's almost a buck under our April mention, $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable viewing angle via multi-directional ball
- advanced wireless charging coil and IC chip with safe protection
Amazon · 6 days ago
SZpower 61W USB C Charger
$13 $33
free shipping
SZpower via Amazon offers its SZpower 61-watt USB C Charger for $32.99. Clip 5% off coupon on the product page and apply code "C2MPYTOU" to cut the price to $13.20. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes USB Type C to USB 3.0 adapter and 6.6-foot USB C-C cable
- supports both USB C and USB A output
- Model: SZ-61W-PQ
Bestekmall · 3 wks ago
Bestek 30W 2-Port USB Charger w/ Foldable Plug
$6
free shipping
Bestekmall offers its Bestek 30-watt 2-Port USB Charger with Foldable Plug for $14.98. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $5.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Quick Charge technology charges at fastest possible speed up to 2.4 amps
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Uervoton USB Type-C PD 36W 2-Port Wall Charger
$7 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Uervoton via Amazon offers its Uervoton USB Type-C PD 36-watt 2-Port Wall Charger for $14.99. Clip the on-page $1 off coupon and apply code "OSDXLZQS" to drop that to $6.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is no longer available, so the price is now $7.49. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with most USB-C devices
- iSmart technology
Amazon · 4 days ago
Ainope 6.6-Ft. Micro USB Cable Charger 2-Pack
$4 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
NewCentral via Amazon offers the Ainope 6.6-Ft. Micro USB Cable Charger 2-Pack in Black for $10.99. Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "826NMVFX" to drop the price to $3.85. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with devices that support Micro USB interface
- braided reinforced cable w/ special SR joint design
- zinc alloy shell
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Proxelle Wireless Car Charger Mount
$17 $40
free shipping
Proxelle Official Store via Amazon offers its Proxelle Wireless Car Charger Mount for $39.99. Coupon code "WCC580DN" drops that to $16.80. With free shipping, that's $23 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- one-hand operation
- compatible with all Qi enabled devices measuring 4" to 6.5"
- up to 10-watts charging power
- suction mount or air vent clip installation
- 360° rotation
- Model: PX10
That Daily Deal · 8 hrs ago
11.4" Jumbo-Size Wireless Under-Cabinet COB LED Light
$6 $28
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 11.4" Jumbo-Size Wireless Under-Cabinet COB LED Light for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $22 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adhesive or magnetic mounting
- two AAA batteries required (included)
That Daily Deal · 3 hrs ago
Men's "Coffee and Maybe 3 People" T-Shirt
$6 $20
$2 shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Men's "I Like Coffee and Maybe 3 People" T-Shirt in Heather Grey for $6.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Deal ends June 11. Buy Now
Tips
- It's available in XXL for $1.49 more and 3XL for $1.99 more
Features
- It's available in sizes from S to XL
That Daily Deal · 47 mins ago
Queen-Size Luxury Plush Hypoallergenic Cotton Shell Pillow 2-Pack
$14 $50
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers a Queen-Size Luxury Plush Hypoallergenic Cotton Shell Pillow 2-Pack for $13.98 with free shipping. That's $1 under our mention from two weeks ago, $36 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 11. Buy Now
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Harry Potter Hogwarts House Mugs 4-Pack
$20
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
That Daily Deal offers the Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest Mugs 4-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, about $5 per mug, and $18 under the lowest price we could find for four such mugs elsewhere. They're microwave and dishwasher safe. Deal ends May 31.
iTunes · 6 days ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 7 hrs ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
