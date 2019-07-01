New
Today only, 13 Deals offers these Wireless Bluetooth Stereo Earbuds for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $4 under the lowest price we could find for a similar pair elsewhere. Buy Now
- You can also order ten or more at $5.99 each
- They'll ship in a random color (Black, Red, or White)
- 30-foot Bluetooth range
- in-line mic and controls
Amazon · 6 days ago
Dacom True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$19 $40
free shipping
Dacom Direct Store via Amazon offers its Dacom True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $39.99. Clip the on-page $3 off coupon and apply code "J9QY474E" to cut that to $19.39. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $21 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
- up to 6 hours playtime per single charge
- charging case
Amazon · 5 days ago
Phitric Bluetooth 5.0 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds
$21 $40
free shipping
Phitric Direct via Amazon offers the Phitric Bluetooth 5.0 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds for $39.99. Clip the $5 off on-page coupon and apply code "KRKIH73Z" to drop the price to $20.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $19 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- up to 5 hours of playtime per charge
- aluminum steel charging case
- IPX5 waterproof
- Model: RT07
Amazon · 2 days ago
BlueWow Metal True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$20 $50
free shipping
BlueWow US Store via Amazon offers its BlueWow Metal True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds in Red or Black for $49.99. Clip the on-page $5 off coupon and apply code "CQC29IM5" to cut that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX4 sweatproof
- charging case
- Model: A5
StackSocial · 2 wks ago
AirSounds 2 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$34
$3 shipping
StackSocial offers the AirSounds 2 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Headphones in White for $39.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts that to $34. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $76 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 400mAh case
- up to 33-foot Bluetooth range
- auto pairing
eBay · 22 hrs ago
JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$20
free shipping
ShopCellDeals via eBay offers the JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones in several colors (White pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find in any color by $27 today. Buy Now
- up to eight hours of audio playback
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$238 $350
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO15P" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's the best deal could find by $52 and the lowest outright price we've seen for a new unit. (We saw them for $252 with a $15 store credit three days ago.) Buy Now
- Google Assistant
- active noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
- up to 30 hours of playback
- HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
- 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
- Model: WH-1000XM3
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $4
Aikon via Amazon offers its Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack for $11.98. Coupon code "7NPIX6TQ" cuts that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. These earbuds are magnetic with a built-in microphone and come with a zippered case.
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Klipsch R6i In-Ear Headphones
$19 $79
free shipping
Klipsch via eBay offers the refurbished Klipsch R6i In-Ear Headphones for $19 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- A 1-year Klipsch warranty applies
- in-line remote and mic
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Girl Scouts Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds 12-oz. Package
$6
free shipping
13 Deals offers the Girl Scouts Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds 12-oz. Package for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $12 under the lowest price we could find for a similar quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
13 Deals · 2 days ago
Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints
$4 $7
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- order three or more to drop the price to $3.99 each
- the tin measures 3.8" x 2.4" x .8"
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 2 days ago
Lyon's Over-the-Sink Rack Dish Drainer
$111 $140
free shipping
Timingtrain via Amazon offers the Lyon's Over-the-Sink Rack Dish Drainer for $140.00. Clip the $15 off on-page coupon and apply code "5WXV436F" drops the price to $111. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- made of 304 stainless steel w/ black piano-bake-paint plating
- 5 hooks
- mounting clip
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8 $11
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
- 5/8"-diameter
- crush-resistant anodized aircraft aluminum fittings
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
