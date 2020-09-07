New
$10 $75
$1 shipping
It's $65 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- up to 4 hours' playback
- voice prompts
- charging case
Details
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
NuForce BE Free8 Wireless Earbuds
$20 $120
free shipping
That's $10 under our February mention, $100 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 16-hour listening time (with the charging case)
- range of 33 feet
- Model: BEFREE8-BLACK
eBay · 5 days ago
Bose Outlet at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Wireless Products at Amazon
up to 56% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on headsets, phone cases, fitness trackers, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Bose · 1 mo ago
Bose Back-to-School Sale
up to $100 off
free shipping
Save on headphones, speakers, and Bose Frames. Shop Now at Bose
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Neptune 5-Gallon Solar Shower
$9 $35
free shipping
That's a savings of $26 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- includes hose with shower head
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Do-It-Yourself Back Hair Shaver
$9 $18
free shipping
That's $9 off list, and a savings of about 50%. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 5" wide safety blade
That Daily Deal · 3 wks ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$6 $30
$1 shipping
It's $5 under what you would pay at Target. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Orders of 3 or more bag free shipping (a savings of $1.49).
Features
- uses high powered magnets to open and close door
- includes two 83" x 19.5" magna screen panels
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Treasure X - X Marks the Spot
$6 $15
$1 shipping
That's a savings of $9 off list. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Orders of 4 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- surprise-reveal collectible
