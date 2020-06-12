New
$3 $20
$1 shipping
It's $17 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
- Order two or more charging pads to bag free shipping.
Amazon · 5 days ago
Aukey Wireless Charger Stand
$15 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the $10 off on-page coupon to get this discount. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AUKEY Direct via Amazon.
- QC 2.0/3.0
- charges vertically or horizontally
- temperature control, foreign object detection, power input monitoring
- compatible with most iOs and Android devices
- Model: LC-C1
Tanga · 1 wk ago
10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad w/ 4-Port Wall Charger
$18 $20
free shipping
Appy code "DEALNEWS" to save a total of $51 off list.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99 after coupon. Buy Now at Tanga
- wireless charging pad compatible with most Qi-enabled devices
- wireless charging pad has energy-efficient idle mode to prevent overcharing
- 40-watt universal wall charger has 4-ports
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Anker 60W 12A 6-Port USB Wall Charger
$22 $26
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- Available in Black.
- 5-foot detachable power cord
- Model: AK-848061074772
Tanga · 1 wk ago
10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad
$12 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to get this price. That's the best price we could find for a comparable product by $2. Buy Now at Tanga
- Wireless Qi Charging: Simply place a Qi-enabled device on unit
- features power-efficient idle mode to avoid overcharging and wasting energy
- includes 3’ USB charging cable USB A to Micro B
- friendly LED Indicator
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Reebok Men's Drawstring Performance Shorts
$10 $30
$2.49 shipping
That's $20 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping now adds $2.49. Buy Now at 13 Deals
- Color is selected at random.
13 Deals · 3 wks ago
Wireless 360° Rotating Area Light 2-Pack
$9 $25
$1 shipping
Save at least $21 and be the all-seeing eye in your home with this twin pack. Buy Now at 13 Deals
- A motion-activated 2-pack is available for $4.99 more.
- Add 3 or more to bag free shipping.
- includes batteries
- 2 magnetic bases
- high-powered COB LEDs with 2 brightness levels
- hook & loop tape
- high - 3 hour runtime, 27-foot lighting range
- low - 70 lumens, 9 hour runtime
- water and impact-resistant
