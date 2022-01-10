New
Zenni Optical · 37 mins ago
From $13
$5 shipping
Save up to $6 off on a selection of 7 frames. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- Shipping adds $4.95.
Published 37 min ago
6pm · 4 days ago
6pm Clearance Sale
70% to 86% off
free shipping w/ $50 or 2+ items
Snag steep savings on clothing, shoes, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Diane von Furstenberg, BCBGeneration, Sam Edelman, Jessica Simpson, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at 6pm
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm. At their deeply discounted prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
Zenni Optical · 1 mo ago
Carbon Fiber Eyeglasses at Zenni Optical
From $33
$5 shipping
Choose from a selection of up to 15 frames in a range of colors and styles. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- Pictured are the Zenni Optical 4435012 Rectangle Glasses for $32.95.
- Base price includes frame, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
Zenni Optical · 1 mo ago
Memory Titanium Eyeglasses at Zenni Optical
From $13
$5 shipping
Choose from a selection of over 30 frames in a range of colors and styles. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- Pictured are the Zenni Optical Rectangle Glasses for $12.95
- Base price includes frame, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
Amazon · 32 mins ago
Tismac Blue Light Reading Glasses 5-Pack
$7.49 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "V7F9CLF6" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several strengths.
- Sold by Tismac Eyewear via Amazon.
- blue light blocking
- spring hinge
- UV400
