stores123 via eBay offers the Winsome Wood Anthony Kitchen Cart for $107.30 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Winsome Wood Rochester Occasional Table for $67.68 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Winsome Wood William 3-Panel Room Divider in Antique Walnut for $92.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Winsome Mercer Double Drop Leaf Table with Stools for $170.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Winsome Mona 24" Faux-Leather Cushioned Stool in Antique Walnut for $32 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DHP Miles Metal Loft Full-Size Bed with Desk in Silver for $221.82 with free shipping. That's $55 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Society Den Madison Queen Storage Platform Bed for $599 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $59.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's $200 under our mention from last October, $400 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Home Depot takes up to 40% off select home furniture. Choose free in-store pickup where available, although some items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Home Depot offers the Crosley Alexandria Bar with Expandable Storage in Mahogany for $302.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $115. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Winsome Wood 29" Pacey Stool in Natural for $45.70 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
