Winsome 24" Victor Stool
2 for $110 $238
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • each stool measures 16.54" x 19.21" x 39.17"
  • solid wood with walnut finish
  • Model: 94253
Details
