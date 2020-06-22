New
Wine Chateau · 55 mins ago
up to 67% off
free shipping
Save up to 67% on a huge selection of wines, cognacs, tequilas, and rums. With so many selections you'll be sure to find that perfect bottle and get it shipped for free - an average savings of around $30. Shop Now at Wine Chateau
Tips
- Some selections require ordering multiple bottles to get this discount.
- Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
Details
Comments
-
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Wine Chateau · 1 mo ago
Alacran Tequila Blanco 750ml Bottle
$39 $59
free shipping w/ 3+ bottles
That's a $20 savings. Buy Now at Wine Chateau
Tips
- Shipping adds $23, or get free shipping when you buy three or more bottles.
Features
- 100% Blue agave with a spicy white peppery punch
Wine.com · 3 wks ago
Red Wine Sale at Wine.com
up to 56% off
shipping varies
Nearly 7,000 wines are available in this sale, with prices starting as low as $7. Shop Now at Wine.com
Tips
- Shipping starts at $14 and is limited to select states due to legal restrictions.
- New customers can get an extra $20 off $100 via coupon code "NEW2020".
Wine.com · 1 mo ago
Italian Wines at Wine.com
up to 43% off
OK, you can't be a jetsetter right now, but transport yourself to the vineyards of Italia and make those zoom calls a bit bougier with this discounted vino. Shop Now at Wine.com
Tips
- Shipping costs and selection vary by ZIP; select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
- Join the StewardShip program for $49 to get unlimited standard shipping for a year.
- A glass of vino really helps any background noise in packed houses go silencio real quick.
Wine.com · 1 wk ago
Wine.com Father's Day Gifts
from $20
shipping varies
If dad is a fine beverage connoisseur, he's bound to appreciate any of these items for Father's Day. Shop Now at Wine.com
Tips
- Shipping costs vary by ZIP code; select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
- Join the StewardShip program for $49 to get unlimited standard shipping for a year.
Sign In or Register