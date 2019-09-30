Personalize your DealNews Experience
Spend seven nights in an oceanview suite and save $200 over the best price we could find for a similar cruise in November. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's the lowest price we've seen for a Hawaii cruise of 11 or more nights and cheaper than the majority of 7-night Hawaii cruises we've seen. (It's also $700 under the best price we could find for a similar cruise in the next six months.) Buy Now at Travelzoo
Most fall sailings of similar transatlantic cruises cost $2,248 or more elsewhere. (It's a $60 low for this cruise.) Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although other January sailings cost at least $368 elsewhere. Buy Now at ShermansCruise
That's the lowest price we could find for any November sailing by $400. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's tied with lowest price we've seen for any 3-night Bahamas cruise in over four years. (It's the best deal for this sailing by $60.) Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's the best deal for such a cruise in December by $400. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's a low starting price for weeklong cruises in general. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's the lowest price we could find for any fall sailing of this cruise by $100. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
