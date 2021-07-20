Windows Laptops at Best Buy: Up to $300 off

Save on 19 models, with prices starting from $700. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 11th-Gen. i5 13.3" QLED Touch Laptop for $699.99 ($150 off).
-
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Save up to $1,500 on smart TVs, up to $300 on select Windows laptops with Student Deals, $150 on an iPhone 12 mini, and get a free 3rd generation Echo Dot with select Fire TVs, among other deals. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Vizio 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV (2020) for $1,499.99 ($400 off).
That's a savings of $700 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c4050db
That's $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Add a touch screen to your laptop for $50. Click on "Customize & Buy" to get this option.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Apply coupon code "DNEWS580721" to further cut the price; most eBay sellers charge over $200. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
Save on an assortment of items including TVs, gaming headsets, laptops, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees, which start around $3.99, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available.
Save on over 120 TV models, from brands such as Sony, LG, Samsung, Toshiba, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Sony A80J XR77A80J 77" 4K OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $3,499.99 (low by $48).
Sign In or Register