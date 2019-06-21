New
WindRiver 42" Automatic Compact Umbrella
$9 $22
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the WindRiver 42" Automatic Compact Umbrella in several colors (Blue/Green Checkerboard pictured) for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Deal ends June 21. Buy Now
Features
  • push-button operation
  • automatically opens and closes
  • double canopy construction
  • rubberized handle
  • carry pouch
  • Expires 6/21/2019
