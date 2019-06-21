New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$9 $22
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the WindRiver 42" Automatic Compact Umbrella in several colors (Blue/Green Checkerboard pictured) for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Deal ends June 21. Buy Now
Features
- push-button operation
- automatically opens and closes
- double canopy construction
- rubberized handle
- carry pouch
Details
Comments
Expires 6/21/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
Amazon · 6 days ago
CableMax Men's Breathable Boxer Briefs
from $7 $27
fre shipping w/ Prime
CableMax via Amazon offers its CableMax Men's Breathable Boxer Briefs in several colors and packages (Partmeshboxerbriefs-a5 pictured) with prices starting at $9.90. Coupon code "EYYEVT9Z" drops that starting price to $6.93. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
Amazon · 6 days ago
Homar Elastic No Tie Shoelaces
$4 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
HomarTech via Amazon offers the Homar Elastic No Tie Shoelaces in several colors (Black pictured) for $8.99. Clip the 15% off on-page coupon and apply code "CU8BGDFI" to cut the price to $4.04. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Select colors drop from $7.64 to $4.58 with the same code.
Features
- includes a pair of 59” elastic shoelaces, 2 lock devices, and 2 cord clips
- one size fits most
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Luomon Men's Polarized Wrap-Around Sunglasses
$6 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Luomon via Amazon offers the Luomon Men's Polarized Wrap-Around Sunglasses in Brown for $15.99. Coupon code "LM8179Prime" drops the price to $6.40. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 under our April mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- scratch-resistant, anti-reflective polycarbonate lenses
- aluminum/magnesium alloy frame
- adjustable silicone nose pads
- 100% UV protection coating
- spring-assisted hinges
- Model: 170306LM8179-BB
Macy's · 3 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Jomashop · 1 wk ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Backcountry · 1 wk ago
Patagonia at Backcountry
Up to 66% off
free shipping w/ $50
Backcountry takes up to 64% off a selection of Patagonia gear. Shipping starts at $5.95, but orders of $50 or more qualify for free 2-day shipping.
Update: Discounts are now up to 66% off. Shop Now
Update: Discounts are now up to 66% off. Shop Now
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears w/ Bottle Opener 3-Pack
free $30
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears with Bottle Opener 3-Pack for free plus $5.49 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- built-in bottle opener on each
- built-in stainless steel teeth for jar / bottle opening
- nylon comfort handles
- high carbon stainless steel blades
That Daily Deal · 5 days ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 6 hrs ago
Men's "That's A Horrible Idea. What Time?" T-Shirt
$8
$2 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Men's "That's A Horrible Idea. What Time?" T-Shirt in Black for $7.99 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Tips
- available in XXL for an extra $1.89
- available in 3XL for an extra $2.49
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$5 $12
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush in Soft Brush for $4.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 3 wks ago
First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag
$13
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Empty First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag in several colors (Orange pictured) for $12.95 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- orange reflectors
- 2 outer pockets
- zippered compartment
- adjustable shoulder strap
- reinforced plastic carry handle
- Model: 999205
Walmart · 2 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
