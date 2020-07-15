New
Winc · 55 mins ago
Winc 4-Bottle Monthly Wine Service
$20 off your first order

For new members only, Winc takes $20 off your first order of 4 bottles of wine. Shop Now at Winc

Features
  • Winc is a monthly wine subscription service. Just answer a few questions about your taste in wine to get recommendations, and each month you get your choice of 4 bottles of wine.
  • The subscription charges a $59.95 "credit" each month, which can be used toward your selections. Any unused credits rollover and can be save to purchase more premium wine or a case of your personalized favorites.
  • You can skip a charge any month or cancel at anytime.
