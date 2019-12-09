New
Digiarty Software
Digiarty offers downloads of its newly-upgraded WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe V5.15.5 for Windows and Mac for free. The newest version has dramatically enhanced the output video quality when converting 4K UHD videos and large video files, as well as improving the video converting speed. As a full-fledged video toolkit, WinX provides the best and easiest solution to convert, download, compress, resize, and edit any 4K/HD videos. With a high quality engine and unique GPU acceleration, it can convert any video at 47x faster speed with intact quality. Deal ends December 9. Shop Now at Digiarty Software

Features
  • Convert any 4K/UHD video to MP4, H.264, HEVC, MOV, AVI, MKV, WMV, MP3, and 200+ other formats.
  • Convert video to iPhone 11/Pro, iPad, Samsung, Huawei, Xbox, Sony, and more devices for watching anytime.
  • Batch download videos and music from YouTube and 1000+ other sides.
  • Compress large size 4K video to 1080p/720p videos for easy storage.
  • Edit, cut, crop, merge videos, add subtitles, adjust parameters and more.
