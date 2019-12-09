Digiarty offers downloads of its newly-upgraded WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe V5.15.5 for Windows and Mac for free. The newest version has dramatically enhanced the output video quality when converting 4K UHD videos and large video files, as well as improving the video converting speed. As a full-fledged video toolkit, WinX provides the best and easiest solution to convert, download, compress, resize, and edit any 4K/HD videos. With a high quality engine and unique GPU acceleration, it can convert any video at 47x faster speed with intact quality. Deal ends December 9. Shop Now at Digiarty Software