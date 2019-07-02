New
free $60
download
TradePub offers the WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe for PC and Mac for free in exchange for information about you and your company. That's the best price we could find by $29.95. Shop Now
Features
- convert video to over 200 formats
- batch download videos from over 1,000 websites
- cut/trim/split/merge/compress video and add subtitles
Details
Expires 7/2/2019
Published 51 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
StackSocial · 2 wks ago
iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and PC
$15
software download
StackSocial offers an iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and Windows for $19.99. Coupon code "DN25" drops that to $15. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- license for 2 computers
- transfers files from any iOS device to any Mac or PC wirelessly or via USB
StackSocial · 2 wks ago
The Complete Microsoft Data Analysis Expert Bundle
$15 $1,194
download
StackSocial offers The Complete Microsoft Data Analysis Expert Bundle for $19.99. Coupon code "DN25" cuts the price to $15. That's $2 under our April mention, $1,179 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Power BI Essentials course
- Power BI Desktop course
- Microsoft Access VBA for Non Programmers course
- Microsoft Access Master Class: Beginner To Advanced course
- Access to Excel course
- Advanced Microsoft Excel Master Class course
StackSocial · 31 mins ago
The Epic Excel 2019 Mastery Bundle
from $1
access via web
StackSocial offers The Epic Excel 2019 Mastery Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently $14.46, you'll receive all seven programs. That's $259 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The average price is now $14.35. Shop Now
Features
- Learn Excel 2016 Intermediate Level course available with any payment
- 6 other courses to unlock with average payment
StackSocial · 1 mo ago
The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle
$17 $1,905
Online courses
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
StackSocial · 2 mos ago
The Complete Photography Professional Bundle
$14
That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find
StackSocial offers The Complete Photography Professional Bundle for $35. Coupon code "DN60" cuts it to $14. That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes eight courses with access to 255 lessons.
StackSocial · 19 hrs ago
iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and PC
$15 $90
access via web or mobile app
StackSocial offers an iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and Windows for $19.99. Coupon code "DN25" drops that to $14.99. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- license for 2 computers
- transfers files from any iOS device to any Mac or PC wirelessly or via USB
StackSocial · 2 mos ago
VPNSecure Lifetime Subscription 10 Devices
$50
That's $850 off list and the best we could find
StackSocial offers a VPNSecure Lifetime Subscription for 10 Devices for $49.99. That's $850 off list and the lowest price we could find for this number of devices. (For further comparison, subscriptions start at $9.95/month if you buy direct from VPNSecure.) This software encrypts your traffic, hides your location and IP address, and allows you to bypass geolocation blocks online.
StackSocial · 5 days ago
The 2019 Microsoft Excel Bootcamp Bundle
$16 $1,725
access via web or mobile app
StackSocial offers the 2019 Microsoft Excel Bootcamp Bundle for $39. Coupon code "DN60" cuts that to $15.60. That's tied with our March mention and a savings of $1,709 off the suggest value of this bundle. Buy Now
Features
- includes 78 hours of instruction over 5 courses
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Ends Today
Home Depot · 9 hrs ago
Milwaukee & Ryobi Tools
up to 55% off
free shipping
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 55% off a selection of Milwaukee & Ryobi Tools. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That's a savings of up to $320 on up to 18 items. Shop Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 3 wks ago
First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag
$13
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Empty First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag in several colors (Orange pictured) for $12.95 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- orange reflectors
- 2 outer pockets
- zippered compartment
- adjustable shoulder strap
- reinforced plastic carry handle
- Model: 999205
