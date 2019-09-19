Personalize your DealNews Experience
Digiarty offers downloads of the latest WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe for Widows and Mac for free (originally worth $59.95). As the best 4K video compressor, it can help users to compress 4K video to 1080p/720p/HEVC, adjust frame rates, video parameters, and more to reduce video sizes without quality loss. Moreover, it also enables you to convert 4K/HD video to MP4, MOV, HEVCH.264, MKV, MP3 and 200 other formats for watching on PC, TV, or mobile devices. It can also download online video from more than 1,000 sites for offline playback. Powered by GPU acceleration tech and a high quality engine, it can convert video at the number one fastest speed in high quality. Deal ends on September 19. Shop Now
StackSocial offers The Epic Excel 2019 Mastery Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently $14.46, you'll receive all seven programs. That's $259 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The average price is now $14.30. Shop Now
TradePub offers Digiarty VideoProc for PC and Mac for free in exchange for information about you and your company. That's the lowest price we could find by $43. Shop Now
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the 2019 Microsoft Excel Bootcamp Bundle for $39. Coupon code "DN60" cuts that to $15.60. That's tied with our March mention and a savings of $1,709 off the suggest value of this bundle. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the The Complete Music Production Bundle for $25. Coupon code "DN25" drops it to $18.75. That's $1,474 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
