Digiarty offers downloads of the latest WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe V5.15.3 for PC and Mac for FREE. (It usually costs $59.95). It can help users convert any video to various formats with the smallest size for easy storage and playback on PC, TV or mobile devices; trim, crop, and merge videos; add subtitles, and adjust parameters. And it also can download online video from more than 1000 sites for offline playback, turn family photos into interesting slideshows, etc. With GPU acceleration tech, it can convert video at fastest speeds with original quality. Better yet, every participant also stands a chance to win a Samsung 4K TV or other prizes. Deal ends on August 5. Shop Now
-
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
StackSocial offers The Epic Excel 2019 Mastery Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently $14.46, you'll receive all seven programs. That's $259 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The average price is now $14.30. Shop Now
- Learn Excel 2016 Intermediate Level course available with any payment
- 6 other courses to unlock with average payment
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
StackSocial offers an iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and Windows for $19.99. Coupon code "DN25" drops that to $14.99. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
- license for 2 computers
- transfers files from any iOS device to any Mac or PC wirelessly or via USB
StackSocial offers the 2019 Microsoft Excel Bootcamp Bundle for $39. Coupon code "DN60" cuts that to $15.60. That's tied with our March mention and a savings of $1,709 off the suggest value of this bundle. Buy Now
- includes 78 hours of instruction over 5 courses
StackSocial offers The Complete Photography Professional Bundle for $35. Coupon code "DN60" cuts it to $14. That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes eight courses with access to 255 lessons.
StackSocial offers a VPNSecure Lifetime Subscription for 10 Devices for $49.99. That's $850 off list and the lowest price we could find for this number of devices. (For further comparison, subscriptions start at $9.95/month if you buy direct from VPNSecure.) This software encrypts your traffic, hides your location and IP address, and allows you to bypass geolocation blocks online.
StackSocial offers the Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription for $39.99. Coupon code "DN40" drops it to $24. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and $1,230 less than buying it directly from Ivacy. This VPN software works with up to five devices.
StackSocial offers The A to Z Microsoft Excel 8-Course Certification Training Bundle for $49. Coupon code "DN30" cuts that to $34.30. That's the best deal we could find by $46.
Update: The price has dropped to $27.30 after coupon. Buy Now
- 8 courses for 45 hours of content
- learn functions, formulas, data queries, visualizations, macros, & more
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire LED Desk Lamp in Black or White for $18.99. Clip the 10% off coupon and apply coupn code "X2JX3FAP" to cut that to $8.54. Plus Prime members qualify for free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, but the price has dropped to $14.24 before coupon, $7.12 after. Buy Now
- 3 lighting modes
- USB charging port
- touch controls
- memory function
Sign In or Register