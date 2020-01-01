Personalize your DealNews Experience
Digiarty offers downloads of the latest WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe V5.15.6 for free to bring users more digital fun during the COVID-19 lockdown. The newest version added AV1 decoder to support more decoding options and supports AMD docking tech for hardware-assisted H.264 and HEVC encoding. As an all-in-one 4K video converter, resizer, downloader and editor, WinX gives you an ultimate control over any SD, HD and 4K video files at your fingertips. With unique GPU acceleration and High Quality Engine, it can convert any video at 47X faster speed with intact quality. Offer ends May 8. Shop Now at Digiarty Software
That's a great, stimulating way to keep kids' occupied for hours.
As you're spending your newfound wealth of indoors time browsing NASA's vast repository of incredibly cool space photos, remember that you can choose two ways of looking at it.
1) This crisis is, on a cosmological scale, incredibly fleeting, and to borrow a phrase, "Life finds a way".
2) Self-isolation is actually our default state in the broader universe, and as popular science fiction author Cixin Liu describes in the afterword to his Supernova Era novel: "Staring into the endless darkness of the cosmos, humanity futilely grasps for a pair of nonexistent hands, but we have so far been unable to find any signs of other intelligent civilizations from our vantage point on a planet that's no more than a speck of dust in outer space."
Perhaps lean towards the first one.
Improve your mind by exploring different courses across a spectrum of subjects, including computer science, religion, health, history, art, and much more.
Courses cover a range of subjects like business, health & medicine, personal development, and more.
