Digiarty Software · 13 mins ago
WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe V5.16.0
Digiarty offers downloads of the latest WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe V5.15.6 for free to bring users more digital fun during the COVID-19 lockdown. The newest version added AV1 decoder to support more decoding options and supports AMD docking tech for hardware-assisted H.264 and HEVC encoding. As an all-in-one 4K video converter, resizer, downloader and editor, WinX gives you an ultimate control over any SD, HD and 4K video files at your fingertips. With unique GPU acceleration and High Quality Engine, it can convert any video at 47X faster speed with intact quality. Offer ends May 8. Shop Now at Digiarty Software

Tips
  • Notice: Participants could also have a chance to win YouTube premium via uploading the funny self-quarantine videos to the giveaway page. Have fun and be safe!
Features
  • Free download cartoon movies, Hollywood movies and more from 1000+ video sites for offline playback. No network limit.
  • Convert any 4K/UHD video to MP4, H.264, HEVC, MOV, AVI, MKV, WMV, MP3, and other popular formats.
  • With 420+ preset profiles, convert any videos to iPhone 11/Pro, iPad, Samsung, Huawei, Xbox, Sony and more for watching anytime.
  • Compress large-sized 8K/4K video with up to 90% size off and intact quality for fast uploading and sharing.
  • Edit, cut, crop, merge videos, add subtitle, adjust parameters and more.
