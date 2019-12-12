Open Offer in New Tab
Digiarty Software · 1 hr ago
WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe V5.15.6
Digiarty offers downloads of the newly-upgraded WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe V5.15.6 for free. The newest version dramatically enhances the YouTube downloading engine for the latest videos, decreases memory consumption while downloading long videos, as well as improving video transcoding speed. As an all-in-one 4K video converter, resizer, downloader and editor, WinX gives you ultimate control over any SD, HD, or 4K video files at your fingertips. With unique GPU acceleration and a high quality engine, it can convert any video at 47X faster speed keeping quality intact. Deal ends December 12. Shop Now at Digiarty Software

  • Convert any 4K/UHD video to MP4, H.264, HEVC, MOV, AVI, MKV, WMV, MP3, and 200+ other formats.
  • With 420+ preset profiles, convert video to iPhone 11/Pro, iPad, Samsung, Huawei, Xbox, Sony, and other mobile devices for watching anytime.
  • Batch download videos and music from YouTube and 1000+ online sides.
  • Compress large-size 4K video to 1080p/720p videos for easy storage. No quality loss!
  • Edit, cut, crop, merge videos, add subtitle, adjust parameters and more.
  • Expires 12/12/2019
