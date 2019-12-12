Personalize your DealNews Experience
Digiarty offers downloads of the newly-upgraded WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe V5.15.6 for free. The newest version dramatically enhances the YouTube downloading engine for the latest videos, decreases memory consumption while downloading long videos, as well as improving video transcoding speed. As an all-in-one 4K video converter, resizer, downloader and editor, WinX gives you ultimate control over any SD, HD, or 4K video files at your fingertips. With unique GPU acceleration and a high quality engine, it can convert any video at 47X faster speed keeping quality intact. Deal ends December 12. Shop Now at Digiarty Software
That's $1,185 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial
That's a massive drop at $1,580 off list price. Buy Now at StackSocial
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
That's $1,480 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial
